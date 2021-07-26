Fahadh Faasil joins 'Vikram' team

Fahadh Faasil, whose Malik has just released, joined the team of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. The Malayalam actor posted a picture of himself with Kamal Haasan, who is playing the lead in Vikram.
Vijay Sethupathi and Arjun Das also include the main cast of Vikram. The movie also has Malayalam actors Antony Varghese and Narain doing important roles.
Fahadh has earlier done Velaikkaaran and Super Deluxe in Tamil.
There are reports that Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kangaraj watched Malik with Fahadh Faasil and director Mahesh Narayanan, and have appreciated the movie.
Fahadh will start shooting for Malayankunju, after completing his portions for Vikram.