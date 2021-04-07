Fahadh Faasil officially on board for Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'

It's official, National Award-winning Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is all set to lock horns with the multi-faceted Kamal's upcoming action thriller Vikram.

Earlier, there was a rumour that either Prabhu Deva or Raghava Lawrence would play the antagonist in Vikram but in a recent interaction, Fahadh Faasil has confirmed that he is doing Kamal Hassan's Vikram and he is quite excited about the project.