Fahadh Faasil officially on board for Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'

It's official, National Award-winning Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is all set to lock horns with the multi-faceted Kamal's upcoming action thriller Vikram.
Earlier, there was a rumour that either Prabhu Deva or Raghava Lawrence would play the antagonist in Vikram but in a recent interaction, Fahadh Faasil has confirmed that he is doing Kamal Hassan's Vikram and he is quite excited about the project.
Sources say that Kamal is planning to begin the shoot of Vikram in May after the results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.
To be produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film and Sathyan Sooryan of Master and Kaithi fame is likely to crank the camera.