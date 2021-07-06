Fahadh Faasil releases trailer of 'Malik'

"Collaborating with a brilliant director such as Mahesh sir is always a pleasure. The storyline of 'Malik' is truly very special to me and we have put our heart and soul into making this film. I'm sure our viewers will also feel that after watching the amazing trailer. I hope that viewers across the world share their love and appreciation for this film too," Fahadh says.

The film is about Sulaiman Malik, a leader who goes an extra mile to help the people of his community and provides them support against corrupt forces, shielding them from greedy agenda of encroaching land illegally.

Actress Nimisha Sajayan shared: "We've all been excited about this film and now with it will finally premiere on a global streaming service like Amazon Prime Video. I couldn't be happier. The film has a very unconventional and unique narrative that spans different time periods which was quite challenging for me to perform. I can't wait to see how fans react to this masterpiece that Mahesh Sir has beautifully helmed."

"Malik" will stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 15.

