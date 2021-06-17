Fahadh Faasil shares his thoughts as 'Malik' gets ready for an OTT release

Fahadh begins the letter by saying about the accident during the shooting of Malayankunju , where he was lucky enough to escape with some stitches.

In a long letter shared on social media, actor Fahadh Faasil explains to the audience as his much-awaited movie Malik is all set to have an OTT release.

He says, unlike some of his other OTT releases, which were planned for home viewing, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film he had ready when theatres would open to 100%. However, Malik is now gearing up as an OTT release.

“The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film,” he says.

Fahadh also talks about his academic days when he returned home after six years in America, without a degree. “The only thing I felt good about was the fact that, since I don’t have a degree I could start anywhere,” he says.

He also talks about the Bangalore Days times when he proposed to his wife Nazriya. The couple has been married for seven years now.

Fahadh rarely opens up in the media and the response to his letter has been excellent. Actor and filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan has commented, “Beautiful… there is a reason why you are where you are…”.