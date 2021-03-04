Fahadh Faasil suffers injury during shooting

Actor Fahadh Faasil has reportedly suffered injuries during the shooting of his ongoing project, Malayankunju, in Kochi. The actor fell from a height during the shooting of a stunt scene and suffered injuries on his nose.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in Kochi and was later discharged. The actor will need a few day's rest.
Malayankunju is being directed by Sajimon and produced by veteran filmmaker Fazil, who incidentally is Fahadh’s father. Mahesh Narayanan is scripting the movie and is also the cinematographer.
Fahadh has joined Malayankunju after wrapping up Dileesh Pothen’s Joji.