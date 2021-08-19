Fahadh Faasil to lock horns with Ram Charan in Shankar's next?

Fahadh is already playing the antagonist in Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram.

Talented Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is getting a lot of lucrative offers in Tamil and Telugu mainly to play the baddie in the big-budget films of leading stars in these industries.

The latest update is that the Malik actor is likely to lock horns with Ram Charan in his upcoming biggie with director Shankar.

Buzz in Tollywood is that Shankar loved Fahadh Faasil's works in Malayalam films and he thinks that the powerful performer would bring justice to his action thriller.

To be produced by Sri Venkateshwara Cine Creations, Thaman is composing the music for the yet-untitled film while Kiara Advani and Anjali have been roped in to play pivotal characters.

