Fahadh Faasil to play a corrupt cop in 'Vikram'?

We had earlier reported that Kamal Haasan is likely to play a veteran cop in his upcoming Vikram to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
The latest update we hear is that Fahadh Faasil is likely to play a corrupt cop in the film. Fahadh will be helping a local thug (most likely to be played by Vijay Sethupathi) to kill the witness whom Kamal will be protecting.
Sources say that Antony Varghese is likely to play the witness. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Girish Gangadharan is likely to crank the camera for the film and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music.
The shoot of the film will commence after the country return to normalcy from the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.