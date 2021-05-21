Fahadh Faasil to play a corrupt cop in 'Vikram'?

We had earlier reported that Kamal Haasan is likely to play a veteran cop in his upcoming Vikram to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The latest update we hear is that Fahadh Faasil is likely to play a corrupt cop in the film. Fahadh will be helping a local thug (most likely to be played by Vijay Sethupathi) to kill the witness whom Kamal will be protecting.