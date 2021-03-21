Fahadh Faasil to play the villain in Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa'

Actor Fahadh Faasil, who is known to be really selective when it comes to choosing projects outside Malayalam, has been penciled as the villain in the Allu Arjun movie Pushpa. The buzz is that he is offered a whopping amount as salary to play a negative role in this biggie.

Allu Arjun who is extremely popular in Kerala and his combination with Fahadh one of the finest actors and the hottest star in South India today is going to make Pushpa a megaproject.