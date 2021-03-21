Fahadh Faasil’s 'Irul' to have OTT release on April 2

“Dramatic music, Fahadh Faasil and a whole lot of mystery: Irul has everything we love… and more! Arriving on April 2nd,” says the Netflix announcement.

Irul, directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, is being produced by Anto Joseph, Jomon T John and Shameer Muhammed.

Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran include the main cast. Irul is a thriller that deals with the story of multiple murders.