Fahadh Faasil’s 'Irul' to have OTT release on April 2

Last Updated: Sun, Mar 21st, 2021, 18:43:39hrs
Irul 

“Dramatic music, Fahadh Faasil and a whole lot of mystery: Irul has everything we love… and more! Arriving on April 2nd,” says the Netflix announcement.

Irul, directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, is being produced by Anto Joseph, Jomon T John and Shameer Muhammed. 

Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran include the main cast. Irul is a thriller that deals with the story of multiple murders.

Sunil Yadav is the writer. Sreerag Saji is the music director. 

Fahadh Faasil’s last release was C U Soon, which also came out directly on OTT. The actor has Malik releasing on May 13 at the cinemas. 

 

 

