Fahadh Faasil’s look from the 'Pushpa' poster is an instant hit

Fahadh Faasil is on a roll for sure. After the smashing performances in Joji and Malik , the Malayalam actor is making waves in Telugu with his amazing avatar as Bhanwari Singh Shekhawat IPS in the forthcoming Telugu movie, Pushpa – The Rise, which has Allu Arjun playing the hero.

Fahadh’s look from Pushpa has been unveiled now and it has set mercury levels rising.

Fahadh Faasil is also busy shooting for Vikram, directed by Logesh Kanagaraj with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi teaming up with him.

His next in Malayalam is Malayankunju, the shooting of which is currently underway.

