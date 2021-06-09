Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik' opts for OTT release?

As the uncertainty over the opening of theatres due to Covid 19 regulations continue, there are unconfirmed reports that the much-awaited Malik is all set to release on OTT directly. Malayalam portal Manorama online says that Malik and Cold Case will release on OTT soon.

The makers of the movies are yet to make an official announcement though.

Malik has been written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Fahadh Faasil plays the lead. Mahesh has earlier directed Take Off and C U Soon.

Cold Case has been directed by Thanu Balak. The movie has Prithviraj as the hero.