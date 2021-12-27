Fahadh looks terrific in the trailer of 'Malayankunju'

Fahadh Faasil is back in action in Malayalam after the recent Telugu release Pushpa, with an interesting trailer of Malayankunju.
Malayankunju is being produced by Fazil. Sajimon is the director. Mahesh Narayanan, who has directed Fahadh in Take Off, C U Soon and Malik, is the writer and cinematographer.
Malayankunju brings back the legendary musician A R Rahman to Malayalam, almost 30 years since Yodha.
Rajisha Vijayan, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki and Deepak Parambol include the main cast.
Here is the trailer of Malayankunju: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCckHs6Y2p8&t=13s
Malayankunju will release at the theatres in Feb 2022.