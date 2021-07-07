Fahadh's 'Malik' trailer is a stunner!

The trailer of Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik, which is easily one of the most eagerly awaited Malayalam movie of the year, has been released. The movie, which has Fahadh Faasil playing the title role, is all set to have the premiere on July 15, on Amazon Prime Video.

Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Fort include the cast. Anto Joseph is the producer. Sanu John Varughese is the cinematographer. Sushin Shyam is the music director.