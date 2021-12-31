Fahmaan Khan looks to grow more as an actor in 2022

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actor Fahmaan Khan, who is currently playing Aryan Singh Rathore in the popular show 'Imlie', considers the year 2021 as a blessing, and looks forward to growing more in 2022.

He says: "2021 was very welcoming for me. I was blessed to be part of two popular shows... I got so much love and support from my audience. I'm thankful to them for appreciating my work. I look forward to growing more as an actor and a human being in 2022. I aim to make my parents more proud of me."