Fanboy Ammy Virk poses with stars of 1983; special screening for Anurag Thakur

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, who essays the role of Balwinder Sandhu in '83', has posted pictures of him with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad and the film's lead actor Ranveer Singh.

Ammy took to his Instagram and shared joyful pictures with Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Balwinder Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Roger Binny and of course, Ranveer Singh. In the caption, he wrote: "My journey of 83 @83thefilm swipe right."