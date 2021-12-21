Fans congratulate Kajal Aggarwal for this pic!

Fans of Kajal Aggarwal are congratulating the actress for this collage that is taken from a boomerang video posted by her.

A section of fans says that they could see a baby bump of the actress, she also captioned the video: "Masis and babies". Though media reports say that Kajal is pregnant and she has also walked out of a few big films in Tamil and Telugu, the actress hasn't officially announced her pregnancy anywhere. Kajal married Gautham in October 2020.