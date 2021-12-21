Fans congratulate Kajal Aggarwal for this pic!

Fans of Kajal Aggarwal are congratulating the actress for this collage that is taken from a boomerang video posted by her.
A section of fans says that they could see a baby bump of the actress, she also captioned the video: "Masis and babies". Though media reports say that Kajal is pregnant and she has also walked out of a few big films in Tamil and Telugu, the actress hasn't officially announced her pregnancy anywhere. Kajal married Gautham in October 2020.
Kajal is said to have walked out of Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Indian 2, her only two films in the pipeline line are Tathagata Singha's Uma and Dulquer Salmaan's Hey Sinamika. Directed by the famous choreographer Brindha, Aditi Rao Hydari also plays a pivotal role in the film.
The first look of Hey Sinamika will also be out today by various celebrities in Tamil and Telugu.