Fans decode Rahman's tweet, to compose for Ram Charan and Shankar's next?

Recently, a Telugu fan asked the Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman on Twitter about the possibility of him composing a Telugu album. The man of a few words tweeted "Very Soon". But fans have now decoded his tweet saying that he is the composer for Shankar's next with Telugu Mega Powerstar Ram Charan.

Fans of Ram Charan also requested Rahman to compose music for the biggie. But we have to wait and see whether Shankar teams up with his lucky charm Rahman(a frequent collaborator) or the current sensation Anirudh Ravichander for the magnum opus.

It's worth mentioning here that Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for Shankar's upcoming biggie Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.

The yet-untitled film of Ram Charan and Shankar will be produced by Tollywood's leading producer Dil Raju.



