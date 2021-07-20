Fans of 'Ponniyin Selvan' novel are upset with no Tamil font in the title look!

Fans of the classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan are upset as the makers of the film adaptation have only released the English font (PS 1- Ponniyin Selvan) in their title look with no Tamil reference. Ponniyin Selvan is all about the celebrated Chola Kingdom and the process of finding the successor of Sundara Chola after he fell ill. The conspiracy of the Pandiyas also contributes to the twists and turns in the novel.

But in the title look, the makers didn't even reveal the Tamil font. Though fans of the novel understand that the producers have released the English font for the universal reach, they feel that the Tamil title look would've been more appropriate to honor the epic creation of Kalki.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan's first part is all set to release for the Summer Holidays 2022.

Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, and Vikram Prabhu play pivotal characters in the film.