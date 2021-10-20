Fans upset with Suriya's PR team!

Fans of Suriya are upset with the PR team of the actor. They want the actor's social media page to be clean and requested Suriya to not share the teaser of multiple films. They feel that Suriya's Twitter handle doesn't have a big reach because of too many unknown teasers and first look posters. They also want Suriya's films to release in theaters and didn't like the OTT release of both Soorarai Pottru and his upcoming film Jai Bhim.

They went overboard and asked Suriya's good friend and his production house 2D Entertainment's Director Rajsekara Pandian to step down from his position. Meanwhile, Suriya Fan Club coordinator Hari has stepped down from his position and said that he resigned his post so that his self-respect will stay intact.

Rajasekara Pandian reacted to this hatred and negativity by tweeting: "Miles to go before I sleep!! Signing off from Twitter! Let positivity prevail!!! #JaiBhim".

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu