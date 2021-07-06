Farah Khan as Laughing Buddha on 'Comedy Factory'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Farah Khan as Laughing Buddha is all set to tickle your funny bone in her show, "Comedy Factory".

"I must say this concept is very thoughtful and the sole agenda behind this show is to spread cheer and joy amidst these trying times. Rather than just being a competition between two teams of comedians, Comedy Factory plans to put out comedy, and a whole gamut of it ranging -- from slapstick to stand-up, spoofs, skits and parodies -- to good use in order to uplift the nation's collective mood. On the show, I am called the Laughing Buddha, and all the artistes have to entertain me along with the audience."