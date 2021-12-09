Farah Khan, Karan Johar dance to 'Bole Chudiyan'

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) As Karan Johar prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his second film as director, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G)' on December 14, he joined choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan to dance to the iconic song 'Bole Chudiyan'.

Farah took to her Instagram and uploaded a video of herself shaking a leg with her BFF and engaging in banter. She wrote in the caption: "Epic reel for 20 years of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g ... @karanjohar so good to know we are still as mad as ever ... maybe more."