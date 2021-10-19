Fardeen Khan's comeback film 'Visfot' goes on floors

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan is returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of 11 years. His comeback film 'Visfot' went into production on Tuesday morning.

Fardeen is known for some of his earlier Bollywood films, including 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Om Jai Jagadish', 'Khushi', 'Fida' and 'No Entry'.