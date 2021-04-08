Farhan Akhtar bags project with Marvel Studios, kick-starts shooting in Bangkok

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar is currently in Bangkok for the shoot of an international project he has bagged.

The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor has bagged a project with Marvel Studios, as per sources. The actor has managed to keep this project under tight wraps and already left Mumbai for the shoot.



A source close to the development shared, "Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an international cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide."

The source further added, "All other details of the project are strictly under wraps."

Marvel Studios is an American film and television studio known for the production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and are loved across the globe for their phenomenal work.

Apart from the upcoming Marvel project, Farhan will soon be seen in the Bollywood film 'Toofaan'. Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie stars Farhan as a goon from Dongri who turns his life around to become a national-level boxer.

Mehra and Farhan have reunited for 'Toofan' after the success of their previous film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. 'Toofaan' is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May, this year. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. (ANI)



