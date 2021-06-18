Farhan Akhtar celebrates 17 years of 'Lakshya', calls it 'more than a film'

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) The Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Lakshya" released 17 years ago on this day, and it was Farhan Akhtar's second film as a director. Akhtar took to social media Friday to cherish memories of the film that had Amitabh Bachchan essaying a pivotal role, and also starred Preity Zinta.
In a note he posted along with a collage of film stills, the actor showed gratitude towards Indian Army for extending support while they filmed in demanding conditions.
"Forever grateful to the Indian army for supporting us and to the incredibly dedicated & tenacious cast & crew who collaborated on this life experience .. I won't call it a film, because it's always been more than that. Lakshya. 17 years," wrote
Farhan.
The film is a fictional coming-of-age drama about a young man, played by Hrithik, who fights for the nation during the 1999 Kargil War.
