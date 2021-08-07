Farhan Akhtar pens adorable birthday wish for his daughter Shakya

"Happy 21 Shakya. @chatdelalune. Seeing you grow into a strong, independent, fierce woman has been one of the biggest joys of my life. So proud of you. Love you more with each passing day. Pa," he wrote, adding a childhood picture of Shakya.Farhan uploaded other images of Shakya as well.The birthday girl also received a sweet wish from her aunt and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar."My Fav Leo . Happy Birthday Shakya. You light up the world. #21today #birthdaygirl #happygirl #bestgirl #loveunlimited," she posted on Instagram.For the unversed, Shakya is the elder child of Farhan and his former wife Adhuna Bhabani's two children. They are also parents to Akira. Farhan married Adhuna, a celebrity hairstylist, in the year 2000 and they got divorced in April 2017.Farhan is currently dating actor Shibani Dandekar.On the work front, Farhan recently wowed everyone with his role of a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Toofaan', which also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. (ANI)