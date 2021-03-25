Farhan Akhtar posts throwback boxing video

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to post a throwback boxing video of himself. The clip is from his training days for his upcoming film "Toofan".

In the video, Akhtar could be seen packing a punch in the boxing ring. He captioned the video: "Let's start at the very beginning .. Throwback to March 2019 and still early days of training in the ring with @drewnealpt who pointed out that I'm still not relaxed in the shoulders and still not moving my feet to good effect.. I'm actually just trying to not sit down between sets (didn't tell Drew that though) .. Work in progress with progress being the work."