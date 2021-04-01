Farhan Akhtar says 'Toofan' training made him more disciplined

Farhan, who plays a boxer in the film, posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen practicing the sport. He spoke about how he became more disciplined thanks to the preparation sessions of the film.

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Farhan Akhtar took to social media on Thursday to talk about the struggle behind the training he underwent for his role of a boxer in the upcoming film "Toofan".

"I hated drills. To wake up at 5am and think about that monster of a drill session waiting for me was, at times, good enough reason to make some random excuse and just stay in bed..!! But @drewnealpt got me to respect the discipline and with time I realised how much it helped in evolving my overall skills as a boxer. To quote the legendary Cus D'amato "Discipline is doing what you hate but doing it like you love it." I guess that's the mantra for improvement in any aspect of life, right? Thank you for the valuable lesson @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster #ToofaanUthega #21stMay #ToofaanOnPrime" he wrote.

He also posted a picture on Twitter where he is all ready to pack a punch. He wrote: "Come on April.. you're not fooling me ..!! #ToofaanUthega #ToofaanOnPrime #21stMay."

The film has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

--IANS

anj/vnc