Farhan Akhtar shares BTS video from jamming session of song 'Purvaiya' from 'Toofan'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan posted a monochrome snippet that features his father and legendary author Javed Akhtar and singer Shankar Mahadevan collaborating for the song 'Purvaiya'.The fun jam session sees Shankar singing and Javed writing the song. It also sees director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra enjoying the session.Sharing the video, Farhan wrote, "Woh ladki hai yahaan. Woh ladka hai kahaan ..?? Who will sing what sometimes just comes down to an amazing moment like this .. @shankar.mahadevan @jaduakhtar at their fun flowing best..#toofaan #purvaiya #songsession #bts."'Purvaiya' song is penned by Javed Akhtar, crooned and co-composed by Shankar Mahadevan with Shankar Ehsaan Loy.'Toofaan' is the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh.Rakeysh and Farhan are also served as the producers of the movie along with Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment).The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.In the movie, Farhan portrays the role of a national-level boxing player. The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway of India. (ANI)