Farhan Akhtar shares how he sees frontline workers 'fighting tirelessly against coronavirus'

The 'Rock On!' star took to Twitter and put out a video that sees a sage fighting evil to move ahead.In the nine-second video, an old sage is seen holding a stick in his hand. As the video progresses it displays the sage putting the stick on the ground while screaming "You can't move ahead!"The reaction of the stick to the ground strikes a thunder which scares a ghoulish evil, making him stop it on the way. Farhan also a 'Stay At Home' sticker along with the clip.Stating that people will be 'forever indebted to the heroes, the 'Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara' star wrote, "This is how I see our frontline workers, our hospital & medical teams who are tirelessly fighting the Corona virus. #Heroes #ForeverIndebted," and added three joined hands emoticons.Meanwhile, India recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,66,10,481 cases, while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far. (ANI)