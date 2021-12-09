Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar make an adorable 'December duo'

In the image, the two can be seen cosily posing. "December duo @Shibanidandekar," he captioned the post.Farhan sported a salt-and-pepper bearded look in the photograph, and Shibani looked super cute in an oversized hoodie and a messy bun.Reacting to the image, Shibani commented, "was thinking maybe a little longer than December."Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira. (ANI)