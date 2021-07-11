Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' clocks 8 years

The athlete recently passed away due to COVID-19 complications, a few days after his wife succumbed to the infection.Taking to Instagram Story, Farhan shared a poster of the film and said that he is extremely grateful."8 years on... grateful to every day since," he wrote.The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Divya Dutta also starred in the film.Recalling working on the movie, Sonam penned a lengthy note in the memory of her role of 'Biro'."Playing Biro has been possibly one of my most cherished experiences on a film set. A character that is extremely dear to not just my heart, but also Milkha Singh's story," she wrote."As 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' completes 8 years today, my heart beats louder for Biro, her grace and her impact. Thank you, Mehra, Farhan and the entire crew of BMB -- for giving me this opportunity and for telling all of us that when passion meets perseverance, nothing can stop you. Eternally grateful to have been a part of your legacy, Flying Sikh," she added.Meanwhile, Farhan is waiting for the release of his second film with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The duo has now worked together in the upcoming film 'Toofaan', which is also a sports drama. (ANI)