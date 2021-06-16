Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofaan' to release on OTT platfrom on July 16

The upcoming sports drama is getting a digital release on Amazon Prime Video.Announcing the same, Farhan on Wednesday took to his official Instagram account and wrote: "With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film 'Toofaan' will be releasing on July 16th. #ToofaanOnPrime."Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has helmed 'Toofaan', which is set against the backdrop of boxing and revolves around the character of Farhan who plays the role of a boxer in the film.Actors Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur are also a part of the movie.While announcing the release date of 'Toofaan', Farhan has also unveiled a new poster of his look from the movie.In the poster, Farhan can be seen standing in a boxing ring flaunting his chiseled body.'Toofan' is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan. (ANI)