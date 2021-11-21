Farmers' protests: Prakash Raj tells PM, 'Sorry is not enough!'

Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Prakash Raj, who has been a vocal supporter of the farmers' rights ever since they began their protests against the three contentious farm laws, on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take responsibility for the deaths of farmers durig the protests.

Quoting a tweet put out by Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Prakash Raj, in his tweet, said, "Dear Prime Minister, SORRY is not enough...Will you own up the responsibility..and reach out #justasking."