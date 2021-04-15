Farnaz Shetty worried about debut Telugu film shoot amid pandemic

Hyderabad, April 15 (IANS) Actress Farnaz Shetty, who has been shooting for her debut Telugu film "Indu Vadana" in the city, is concerned about how the rest of the film will be shot, given the current Covid situation.

The actor informs the climax of the film is still to be shot.

"I just finished my second schedule of the film in Hyderabad. We started facing complications in the last few days but somehow managed to finish our work. Now only the climax part is left to be shot. I just hope we finish shooting that portion soon otherwise everything would go for a toss," she told IANS.