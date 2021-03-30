Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19

Srinagar, March 30 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19, his son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed on Twitter on Tuesday.

Omar said he and his family members will be self-isolating and getting themselves tested for Covid.

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," Omar tweeted.