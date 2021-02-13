Farooq Sheikh helped me pass my third year exams: Kavita Krishnamurti

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti has recalled how late actor Farooq Sheikh helped her pass her third year examination in college. Krishnamurti opened up on her campus days at the ongoing virtual edition of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2021.

"Farooq Sheikh was part of our college. One day he saw me with a long face. I told him my attendance is less as I do a lot of jingles and programmes, and had to bunk, but only for music. He spoke to the Principal and helped me. In my third year, he took sessions for me and helped me tide through. It was so nice of him," recalled the Krishnamurti, an alumnus of St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.