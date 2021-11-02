Faruk Kabir starts second schedule of 'Khuda Haafiz 2'

After wrapping the first schedule, the director has started with the film's second schedule, after returning from his recce in Egypt.

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Faruk Kabir upped the ante in the Indian action thriller genre with his directorial 'Khuda Haafiz' last year. The film starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles was a success on OTT. The director is now returning with the sequel to the film.

Titled, 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha', the film is currently in its second schedule of shooting in Mumbai. Following the back-to-back shooting schedule in Delhi and Mumbai, Faruk Kabir and his team will have a working Diwali this year.

Talking about the same, the director said, "We have a tight calendar for 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II' for the coming days. The team and I will be shooting some of the most crucial and high-octane action sequences during the schedule. It is my passion project, and I am more than excited for the project."

Faruk has simultaneously shortlisted the locations in Egypt for the international leg of the film's schedule. 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha' will again see Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Hasnain Hussaini.

