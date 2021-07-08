'Fast And Furious 9' to hit Indian big screens on August 5

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) The ninth installment of the high-octane actioner "Fast & Furious" starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Cardi B among others is all set to release theatrically in India on August 5, it was announced on Thursday.

The Justin Lin directorial also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Ozuna and Charlize Theron.