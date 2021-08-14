'Fast and Furious' 9 to release in theatres on Sep 3

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Vin Diesel-starrer 'Fast and Furious 9' hits the big screen on September 3 and will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

In the upcoming film, Diesel's Dominic Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez's Letty are content with a quiet family life completely off the grid with young Brian. Until, they get drawn back into a world filled with danger and action.