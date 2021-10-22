Father-son duo Akhil-Nagarjuna set to storm the screen

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Akhil Akkineni is currently enjoying his success, as his recently released romantic comedy 'Most Eligible Bachelor' has become quite a big hit. The young and promising actor is all set to share the screen alongside his father Akkineni Nagarjuna in their upcoming thriller.

'Garuda Vega' director Praveen Sattaru is helming Nagarjuna's upcoming movie 'The Ghost'. There are reports that the makers of 'The Ghost' are keen to rope in 'Hello' actor Akhil for an important role, to share the screen with his father. An official confirmation regarding the same would be out anytime soon.