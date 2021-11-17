Father-son duo Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya back with 'Bangarraju'

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (IANS) Nagarjuna Akkineni and his son Naga Chaitanya Akkineni are all set to share the screen together again in the upcoming movie 'Bangarraju'.

Billed as the sequel to Nagarjuna's blockbuster movie 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', the movie is directed by Kalyan Krishna.

Senior actress Ramya Krishna is to appear in the female lead role opposite Nagarjuna, while 'Uppena' fame Krithi Shetty appears as Naga Chaitanya's love interest in the movie. The makers have announced a brand new poster which would introduce 'Naga Lakshmi' (Krithi) in the movie 'Bangarraju'.