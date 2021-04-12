Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Ajeeb Daastaans' role

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Fatima Sana Shaikh will soon be seen in the anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans". She stars alongside Jaideep Ahlawat Armaan Rahlan in the Shashank Khaitan-directed segment, which is the first story of the four-story anthology that looks at love and relationships from an unconventional perspective.

She says she is quite different from her character Leepakshi.

"My character Leepakshi is very different from myself or any other character I have played before. I would like to think I am brave like her, but fortunately I have love in my life, unlike her. Leepakshi is very aggressive and doesn't have any inhibitions. I, on the other hand, am full of inhibitions. My character can go to any extent for attention and playing games whereas I wouldn't. It was definitely a challenge playing someone as uninhibited as Leepakshi," says Fatima.

Leepakshi is a young woman stuck in an unhappy marriage with Jaideep Ahlawat's character. Always vying for love and attention, her life is thrown in a turmoil with the entry of a young new male in household.

"Ajeeb Daastaans" brings together four stories that analyse the complexity of human emotions including jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, and their after-effects.

The anthology has four directors -- Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani -- and features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Rahlan, Inayat Verma, Abhishek Banerjee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

"Ajeeb Daastaans" is set to release on April 16, on Netflix.

--IANS

vnc/vnc