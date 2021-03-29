Fatima Sana Shaikh tests Covid positive

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has tested Covid-19 positive. In a message she posted on Monday, Fatima informed she has home-quarantined and urged people to follow protocol.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for your wishes and concern. Stay safe, guys," she wrote on Instagram Stories.