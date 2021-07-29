Feel super happy when people do stuff on reels and covers with my song: Badshah

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Badshah has released his new song 'Baawla' which is a dance number and the artist says how he feels excited to see his fans are doing inspiring content based on his music on social media.

Created by Badshah and Uchana Amit, written by Badshah, with music by the rapper and Aditya Dev and featuring Samreen Kaur, Baawla is a dance ride that hits the music scene.