'Feels Like Ishq' trailer released, brings together 6 storytellers

Talking about his experience of working on his film "Star Host", director Anand Tiwari said, "'Star Host' is a simple story about the serendipity of the universe that can bring two complete strangers together and creates wonders in unexpected ways. We tried to bring in the elements of scenic views and nature to weave a story around our protagonists."

Looking back at his experience of shooting for his segment titled "Ishq Mastana", director Jaydeep Sarkar said: "Collaborating with Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur was an absolutely joyful experience. Both of them brought great authenticity and phenomenal chemistry to the story. 'Ishq Mastana' is about two young people who chance upon a tender love, in an otherwise frenzied world."

Talking about his experience of working on "The Interview", director Sachin Kundalkar said, "'The Interview' is one of the unique stories and it blends different emotions of confidence, respect, understanding, care and eventually the spark of a strong bonding between two people. Neeraj Madhav and Zayn Khan have a great screen presence together and their simplicity of characters makes the story so endearing."

The other three stories in the anthology film are "Save The Da(y)te" by Ruchir Arun, "Quaranteen Crush" by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and "She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not" by Danish Aslam.

"Feels Like Ishq" will stream on Netflix on July 23.

