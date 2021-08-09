FEFSI in trouble for supporting Silambarasan TR's film?

The reason is that before the shoot of Silambarasan TR's Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu , three producers filed a complaint against the actor for incurring a huge loss to them. Michael Rayappan, producer of Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan said that the actor incurred a massive loss to him by not cooperating with the shoot.

On Saturday, the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has canceled its one-to-one agreement with the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI).

A producer named Alwyn Vijay said that he gave an advance of 50 lakhs to Silambarasan TR to make a film with Gautham Menon but the actor neither returned it to him nor started the film with the director.

Lingusamy's Tirrupathi Brothers also said that they had given an advance of one crore rupees to Silambarasan TR but the project didn't happen and the actor too yet to return the amount.

In the amicable talks, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu's producer Ishari Ganesh agreed to settle Lingusamy's advance amount with interest and promised to sort out the rest of the complaints in the future.

But he wanted FEFSI to cooperate with the shoot of Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu but without getting the final consent of TFPC, RK Selvamani, the head of FEFSI permitted his workers to proceed to the shoot of the Silambarasan TR starrer. RK Selvamani has a good relationship with Ishari Ganesh as the producer helped the FEFSI in several ways during the lockdown.

This decision has caused the ego tussle and hence, TFPC canceled the one-to-one agreement, which means producers can work with workers of their choice.