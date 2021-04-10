Felicity Jones says it's 'scary' to have a baby in pandemic

Los Angeles, April 10 (IANS) Actress Felicity Jones said that it was an intense experience giving birth to a baby during the pandemic.

"I made banana bread three times and burnt it each time. I had a baby in the first one. It seems ages ago now in the really scary lockdown when we were all advised to wash our groceries and we didn't know what was going to happen. It was pretty intense, but having kids is intense anyway. The pandemic just added a little extra," she said on The Graham Norton Show, according to femalefirst.co.uk.