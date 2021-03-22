Femina Miss India girl Anukreethy Vas to romance Vijay Sethupathi?

The Trichy girl Anukreethy Vas who won the Beauty Pageant Femina Miss India in 2018 is said to be in talks to pair opposite Vijay Sethupathi in his upcoming film with director Ponram of Varuthapadatha Vaibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan fame.

Anukreethy was supposed to be launched in actor Prashanth's film with A Venkatesh but for some unknown reasons, the project got shelved. Later, it was announced that she would be paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Mugen Rao's debut film but there is no big update about the project.