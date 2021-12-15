Feminine Funda: Mahira Sharma keen on working in women-centric films

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Mahira Sharma talks about the actor she aspires to share the screen space with and the kind of role she is willing to take up in future.

The 'Kundali Bhagya' actress said: "More than whom I want to work with, I want to work in a film where I get a scope to perform and where I can showcase my acting abilities. I always wanted to do a female-oriented film where I get to play something adventurous."