Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic starring Vicky Kaushal gets its title

The actor took to his Instagram handle and announced the name of the film on the birth anniversary of Manekshaw."The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Sam Bahadur...On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. Sam Bahadur," he wrote along with a short clip, revealing the film's title.The 'Raazi' actor shared a short video that showed different names Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was called by before 'Sam Bahadur' flashes on the screen. A voiceover can be heard playing in the background, "Kai naamo se pukare gaye, ek naam se humare hue."Sam Manekshaw's military career spanned four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. He commanded the Indian forces during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.The biopic is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. Vicky had shared his first look poster from the film on the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in 2019.Vicky shared his new look as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw last year too, on the Army officer's death anniversary. The upcoming biopic marks the second collaboration between the actor and Meghna, who have worked together in 'Raazi' before.Ronnie Screwwala is producing 'Sam Bahadur' under his home banner RSVP Movies. (ANI)